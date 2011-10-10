The euro rose 1 percent on the day versus the dollar while other riskier currencies rallied on Monday, as risk appetite was boosted by promises from French and German leaders to make plans to recapitalise euro zone banks.

Amid broad dollar weakness the single currency rose to a session high of $1.35385 , and also climbed 1 percent versus the yen to 103.789 yen, according to EBS data. The dollar fell 1 percent versus the Swiss franc to 0.9156 francs and the Australian and New Zealand dollars also rose more than 1 percent against the greenback.

"The market is just caught long of dollars," a London-based spot trader said.

(Reporting by Nia Williams)