LONDON Oct 10 British communications regulator
Ofcom rejected a complaint from ex-Palestinian negotiator Saeb
Erekat that Al Jazeera had treated him unfairly in its Palestine
Papers documentary series broadcast earlier this year that led
to his resignation.
The Qatari news channel published a flood of confidential
documents in January on which the documentary was based, showing
that the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority had offered multiple
concessions to Israel in peace talks.
The revelations made the Palestinian Authority and Fatah
look weak and led to the resignation of Erekat, then chief
Palestinian negotiator, who accused Al Jazeera of trying to
bring down the Palestinian Authority.
Erekat complained to Ofcom that the documentary had
deliberately omitted important contextual information, had
portrayed him unfairly in dramatic reconstructions of
negotiation meetings, and had infringed his privacy.
On Monday, Ofcom said in a statement that Al Jazeera English
had not treated Erekat unfairly, nor had there been any
unwarranted infringement of his privacy.
"Dr Erekat was given an appropriate and timely opportunity
to respond to allegations in the programme," it said.
"Even to the extent that Dr Erekat's... expectations of
privacy were engaged, Ofcom took the view that the public
interest outweighed this expectation and considered that the
obtaining and use of the material was warranted."
Ofcom has jurisdiction over Al Jazeera English broadcast in
Britain. Had it found in Erekat's favour, Ofcom could have
forced Al Jazeera to broadcast a summary of the watchdog's
findings in the case, imposed a fine, or in the last resort
revoked its UK licence.
Al Jazeera, whose audience numbers rocketed during the Arab
Spring, caused a storm of protests in January when it leaked
hundreds of confidential minutes documenting more than a decade
of peace talks between the Palestinian Authority and Israel.
The revelations deepened the divisions between Palestinians
in Gaza, run by the Islamist group Hamas, and the occupied West
Bank, which is run by Mahmoud Abbas's Palestinian Authority.
On Monday, Al Jazeera's Director General Ahmad bin Jasem Al
Thani said in a statement: "We recognise that presenting this
volume of information was bold for a television channel."
"However, the worldwide positive reaction to the series, and
this latest judgment, shows that we handled it in an informative
and responsible manner."
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)