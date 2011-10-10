PARIS Oct 10 Total on Monday unveiled to unions its plan to merge its refining and chemical businesses to boost the struggling sectors profitability, the group's chief executive said, adding the project would involve no layoffs.

Christophe de Margerie said there would be no sale or IPO of the newly merged business, due to start operating in January 2012.

Total has been struggling for several years with its refining business in Europe due to poor margins and weak demand for fuel products, leading to asset stripping in the sector.

"All this, I insist will happen without layoffs or redundancy plans," De Margerie told reporters, adding that labour costs were in reality cheaper.

"The strategy is to be better performing in mature countries like the United States and Europe where we face the issue of reduced consumption," de Margerie added. "We have to adapt and we adapt better when we are competitive," he added.

(Reporting By Muriel Boselli)