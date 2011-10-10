Oct 10 Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska's En+ Group
plans to sign a memorandum with the State Grid Corp of China
under which the two firms will study the possibility
of building a 10 gigawatt (GW) power plant, a source told
Reuters on Monday.
The source, close to the Russian delegation travelling to
China as part of Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's state visit
this week, said the agreement would be signed on Tuesday and
that the two firms may need to raise funds of about $10 billion
to realise the project.
En+ declined to comment on the memorandum and the State Grid
Corp of China (SGCC) could not be reached for immediate comment.
(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova, writing by Alfred Kueppers,
Editing by Douglas Busvine)