Oct 10 Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska's En+ Group plans to sign a memorandum with the State Grid Corp of China under which the two firms will study the possibility of building a 10 gigawatt (GW) power plant, a source told Reuters on Monday.

The source, close to the Russian delegation travelling to China as part of Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's state visit this week, said the agreement would be signed on Tuesday and that the two firms may need to raise funds of about $10 billion to realise the project.

En+ declined to comment on the memorandum and the State Grid Corp of China (SGCC) could not be reached for immediate comment.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova, writing by Alfred Kueppers, Editing by Douglas Busvine)