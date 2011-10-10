BRATISLAVA Oct 10 The senior party in Slovakia's centre-right coalition offered a new compromise proposal to a junior partner on Monday to win its support for expanding the size and powers of the euro zone's bailout fund, a document obtained by Reuters showed.

Under the proposal, all future funding for euro zone bailouts disbursed by the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) would be subject to approval by the Slovak government and the parliament's budget and finance committee.

But no veto rights would be given to individual parties, a stipulation the dissenting liberal Freedom and Solidarity party (SaS) has demanded.

The proposal also offers that a special committee of party experts would be created to assess Slovakia's position on the disbursement of EFSF loans. (Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Jan Lopatka)