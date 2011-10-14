(Gerard Wynn is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
are his own.)
By Gerard Wynn
LONDON Oct 14 Voluntary curbs on population
through improved education could ease poverty and environmental
pressures including carbon emissions but is ignored politically
as the world passes 7 billion people because of long-standing
taboos.
Discussion of fertility rates is unpalatable to religious
institutions, for example opposed to contraception, and is often
viewed as a private matter by conservative governments.
A link between choice of family size and environmental
limits, meanwhile, has lost favour since the 1970s after peak
oil and food concerns faded.
But as carbon emissions soar it may be time to review a
connection with an increasingly urgent climate problem caused by
burning fossil fuels and converting forests for food and energy.
The world population this month hits 7 billion, according to
the United Nations Population Fund, up from 2.5 billion in 1950
and is forecast to reach about 9 billion by 2050.
Columbia University economist Jeffrey Sachs has suggested a
cooperative world effort to limit growth to 8 billion through
access to education, family planning and healthcare, and avoid a
possible "calamity" of poverty, hunger and conflict for example
in Africa where population alone is expected to rise by more
than 1 billion extra people by 2050.
EMISSIONS
One narrow way to quantify the cost and benefits of a
achieving a smaller population is through its impact on carbon
emissions.
Global carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels
will this year hit about 34 billion tonnes.
A recent study calculated that annual emissions should be no
more than about 10 billion tonnes CO2 in 2050 to limit global
average warming to below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial
levels.
Fossil fuel emissions of about 40 billion tonnes CO2 on the
other hand would imply about 2.5 degrees warming, it estimated.
See study: link.reuters.com/cas44s
Such numbers are uncertain, depending on cumulative
emissions in previous years and given an inexact link between
emissions levels and resulting temperature rises.
Historical records suggest sea levels may have been more
than 20 metres higher in a 1 degree hotter world 5 million years
ago, according to climate scientist NASA's James Hansen. Such
changes if they happened now would occur over centuries and
millennia, as ice sheets melted.
See study: link.reuters.com/fas44s
POPULATION
Applying the above emissions limits in 2050, a population of
eight rather than nine billion would emit 1.1-4.4 billion fewer
tonnes of CO2, all else being equal.
That figure could be revised down to account for the fact
that population is growing fastest among the world's poorest who
consume least fossil fuels. On the other hand, feeding them will
inevitably involve biting into marginal land including forests.
Accordingly, we might conservatively halve the benefit of
avoided emissions to 0.6-2.2 billion tonnes.
Regarding a financial benefit of avoided CO2 emissions,
present carbon prices in the European Union's emissions trading
scheme of 10.3 euros imply avoided costs of $9-32 billion.
It's impossible to guess what the real cost of cutting
carbon emissions might be in 2050, although it may be expected
to be higher than today if economic growth continued, driving up
industrial output and pollution.
Columbia University's Sachs calculated the cost of a "bold
population policy" at less than 0.1 percent of the annual income
of rich countries, implying a figure under $100 billion.
POLITICS
Insofar as they are addressing climate change, however,
governments have favoured a technology or market approach
whether U.S. support for advanced solar power or the EU's carbon
market.
No direct comparisons have been made with population growth.
Seven years ago Princeton University's Stephen Pacala and
Robert Socolow coined the idea of "wedges" of effort to curb
carbon emissions, divided between a range of low-carbon
technologies and lifestyle changes, such as replacing coal with
cleaner natural gas, and driving less.
Each wedge would cut emissions by 3.7 billion tonnes CO2
annually by 2054, they said, a figure in the same ball park as
the rough estimate above of the impact of limiting population.
In a subsequent review of the concept Pacala and Socolow
mentioned that limiting world population growth to 8 billion
could be a possible "wedge".
The wedges were uncosted, but included (with added, basic
estimates for present capital cost): 800 gigawatts of carbon
capture with coal ($800 billion); an extra 700 GW of nuclear
power ($3,500 billion); 2,000 GW of solar power ($6,000
billion).
See paper: link.reuters.com/mas44s
These costs are one or two orders of magnitude greater than
Sach's estimate of a population policy.
The notion of battling a rising population has little or no
political resonance with the exception of China, which has said
that its one-child policy avoided 300 million births, and added
that implied about 1.3 billion fewer tonnes of CO2 emissions
annually in 2005.
China's direct, top-down approach would be impossible in
liberal democracies, where voluntary efforts are also few,
however. The main multilateral initiative is the U.N. Population
Fund which has far lesser profile than U.N. agencies in food and
climate.
Few would doubt that advances in technology are central to
limit environmental and social pressures from population growth.
However, back of the envelope maths suggests that limiting
world population could have an important climate bonus at low
cost, not including the benefits of empowering women to complete
their education and have better off children.
It makes sense at least therefore to review the issue
formally in multilateral for including the G20 or U.N. climate
talks, where it's largely ignored.
($1 = 0.730 Euros)
(Reporting by Gerard Wynn)