PARIS Oct 11 French banks do not need capital injections, the deputy chairman of the board of directors of Credit Agricole , Philippe Brassac, told Les Echos newspaper, adding that this would be a "false remedy" for the sovereign debt crisis.

"Why increase the capital of French banks given that they have never been so well capitalised?" he said, adding that sovereign debt is the cause of current market concerns, rather than banks' capital levels.

Brassac added that the problems at Belgian-French bank Dexia had "nothing to do with the situation of the French banks, although it does add confusion".

In September, Credit Agricole became the latest French lender to announce plans to slash its balance sheet by shutting some operations in a bid to cut debt and funding needs. At the time Credit Agricole did not provide specific details of the businesses it plans to reshuffle.

"Everything that does not fit in with the group's project of universal retail banking is supposed to be slowed down, stopped or sold," Brassac told Les Echos.

Credit Agricole's revamp marked the latest step in the bank's return to is retail-focused roots after an investment banking expansion in the years leading up to the 2008 financial crisis backfired, leading to heavy losses. (Reporting By James Regan and Elena Berton; Editing by Mike Nesbit)