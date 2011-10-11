MOSCOW Oct 11 Sberbank , Russia's
largest bank, more than doubled earnings in the first nine
months of 2011 on strong retail lending and writebacks of
provisions, although its performance weakened amid market
turmoil in September.
The state-controlled bank posted net profit of 254.3 billion
roubles ($8.1 billion) from January to September, up by nearly
140 percent year-on-year, according to monthly results published
on Tuesday to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS).
The monthly RAS reports serve as an early guide to
Sberbank's quarterly earnings to International Financial
Reporting Standards (IFRS), which are published with a delay.
Revenues were boosted by a 21 percent increase in retail
lending, as well as a fall in interest expenses to customers and
other banks by 16.2 percent. As a result, net interest income
showed a 12.8 percent increase.
Sberbank was also helped by bad loan writebacks of 3.1
billion rubles over the nine-month period, compared to a
provision charge of 160 billion roubles in 2010.
But that writeback figure was down from 17.4 billion roubles
in the eight months to August, as Sberbank provided against
foreign exchange derivatives, distressed loans, loan impairments
and revaluation of foreign-currency loans.
The bank continued to make inroads into its non-performing
loans, reducing overdue loans to 4.16 percent of the total,
compared to 5.04 percent at the start of the year.
Sberbank had forecast net profit of up to 270 billion
roubles for 2011, but withdrew that forecast in August without
issuing a new one.
Plans for the state to sell a 7.6 percent stake in Sberbank
are currently on hold as a result of the global markets sell-off
that began in August.
($1 = 31.513 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Douglas Busvine and
Hans-Juergen Peters)