MOSCOW Oct 11 Sberbank , Russia's largest bank, more than doubled earnings in the first nine months of 2011 on strong retail lending and writebacks of provisions, although its performance weakened amid market turmoil in September.

The state-controlled bank posted net profit of 254.3 billion roubles ($8.1 billion) from January to September, up by nearly 140 percent year-on-year, according to monthly results published on Tuesday to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS).

The monthly RAS reports serve as an early guide to Sberbank's quarterly earnings to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), which are published with a delay.

Revenues were boosted by a 21 percent increase in retail lending, as well as a fall in interest expenses to customers and other banks by 16.2 percent. As a result, net interest income showed a 12.8 percent increase.

Sberbank was also helped by bad loan writebacks of 3.1 billion rubles over the nine-month period, compared to a provision charge of 160 billion roubles in 2010.

But that writeback figure was down from 17.4 billion roubles in the eight months to August, as Sberbank provided against foreign exchange derivatives, distressed loans, loan impairments and revaluation of foreign-currency loans.

The bank continued to make inroads into its non-performing loans, reducing overdue loans to 4.16 percent of the total, compared to 5.04 percent at the start of the year.

Sberbank had forecast net profit of up to 270 billion roubles for 2011, but withdrew that forecast in August without issuing a new one.

Plans for the state to sell a 7.6 percent stake in Sberbank are currently on hold as a result of the global markets sell-off that began in August. ($1 = 31.513 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Hans-Juergen Peters)