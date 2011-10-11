PARIS Oct 11 A strike in the French power sector on Tuesday has not cut electricity output capacity and the number of EDF workers downing tools is marginal, a CGT union spokesman said.

In the previous sector strike on Sept. 22, the impact was also minimal.

France's CGT union called last week for power and gas workers to stage a strike to demand higher wages as part of a national action day.

The CGT spokesman said electricity workers would focus on Nov. 17, a day of protests specific to their branch.

"We will put all our energy on the strike of Nov. 17," he said.