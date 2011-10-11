AMSTERDAM/HELSINKI Oct 11 Swedish state-owned power group Vattenfall has kicked off the sale of its electricity and heat distribution assets in Finland, attracting infrastructure funds that could offer more than 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion), several people familiar with the matter said.

Vattenfall's advisors Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Danske Bank have already sent non-disclosure agreements to interested parties, several financial sources said on condition of anonymity because details of the auction are confidential.

Potential buyers expect to receive information memoranda with details on the assets and the process this week. The sale, which Vattenfall hopes to wrap up this year, the sources added.

Infrastructure funds managed by EQT and Macquarie are preparing separate offers for the assets, sources close to them said. EQT was looking for local partners and could team up with Finnish municipalities, the sources added.

A consortium of Goldman Sachs Infrastructure Partners, 3i Infrastructure and Finland's Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company is working on a joint offer for the assets, several sources familiar with the matter said.

"We are interested in investing in infrastructure and in making new investments of that kind. We don't comment on specific firms or specific investment targets," said Ilmarinen's deputy chief executive Timo Ritakallio.

Spokespeople for Vattenfall, Goldman Sachs, 3i Infrastructure and Macquarie all declined to comment. An EQT spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vattenfall is the second-largest electricity distributor in Finland, serving 347,000 retail customers. The main asset on sale is its regulated power grid, which is attractive to infrastructure funds because of its predictable returns. ($1 = 0.732 Euros) (Reporting By Greg Roumeliotis and Terhi Kinnunen; Additional reporting by Veronica Ek in Stockholm; Editing by Erica Billingham)