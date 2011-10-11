LONDON Oct 11 Britain's Pearson is to use more of its Financial Times news content in its education publishing operations, creating a closer alignment between the paper and its larger and faster- growing learning businesses.

Speculation has mounted in recent years that Pearson could sell the FT which generates an increasingly small proportion of the group's profits and relies in part on volatile advertising.

The group has always denied the suggestion, and its 'FT in education' initiative announced on Tuesday could make a sale even less likely.

Pearson's educational publishers will be able to search and republish more than 100,000 FT articles, special reports and features, the company said.

The FT's Chief Executive John Ridding said the newspaper's coverage of global business, finance and politics had been long valued by leading business schools and universities.

"This new approach widens Pearson's access to our quality journalism so it reaches additional educators and students, opening the FT up to new readers and subscribers and creating unique value for Pearson's customers across the globe," he said.

The new licence and database will initially be used by Pearson's UK education units, the company said.

Pearson, which also owns book publisher Penguin, has focused on growing its education businesses, both in North America and internationally, in the last 10 years.

The businesses accounted for 75 percent of the group's operating profit in 2010, up from 35 percent in 1999, whereas the contribution of the Financial Times fell to 7 percent from 25 percent over the same period. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Erica Billingham)