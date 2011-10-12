* Total project cost estimated at $10 billion

* Evraz will not need to raise funds for Timir in 2011

By Kiryl Sukhotski and Alfred Kueppers

MOSCOW, Oct 12 Steelmaker Evraz HK1q.L expects to decide by end-2011 whether it will join diamond miner Alrosa in developing its billion-dollar Timir iron ore project in Russia's Far East, chief financial officer Giacomo Baizini said on Wednesday.

"Negotiations are ongoing, and they are at a reasonably good stage. There should be some news probably before the end of the year,” he told Reuters Insider in an interview.

Evraz, part-owned by billionaire Roman Abramovich, said earlier that it was in talks with Alrosa, Russia's state-owned diamond monopoly, to take a majority stake in the project and that no significant capital spending would be required before 2013.

Evraz global depository receipts (GDRs) were up 10.4 percent at $17.29 at 14:45 GMT in London after the Russian company announced it would pay its first interim dividend since 2008 despite missing market estimates with a first-half net profit of $263 million. [ID:nL5E7LB2WG]

Alrosa in September said the total project cost was about $10 billion, with $3 billion worth of investments required in the initial stage. [ID:nL5E7KQ12T]

"We are seeking a controlling stake in the project, and therefore we would foot the larger part of the investments necessary,” Baizini said at his company's offices in central Moscow.

Earlier press reports indicated that Timir's deposits in the Far Eastern Sakha Republic (Yakutia) have 4.8 billion tonnes of iron ore in reserves.

Steelmakers in Russia, the world's fifth-largest producer, benefit from their position as low-cost producers, but those that are vertically integrated with sizeable mining assets are showing the greatest year-on-year improvements as prices of raw materials rise.

According to a presentation on its website, Evraz's mines in Russia and Ukraine produced 102 percent of the company's iron ore needs in the second half of last year.

An increase in ore output would serve to hedge against rising prices and secure supplies for any future increase in steel production.

Baizini also said Evraz will not need to raise funds via a bond issue or other means for the iron ore project this year.

“No, not before the end of the year ... investments in the Yakutia project would be further on in time. They wouldn’t be tomorrow.”

Baizini also said Evraz would not need to sell additional shares should it decide to seek a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in lieu of its current programme of GDRs.

A premium listing would allow the company to broaden its investor base, he said.

“We are currently not included in any indices such as MSCI, and therefore demand from investors is purely from emerging market active investors. In order to widen the pool of investors to whom we can appeal, inclusion in an index would achieve that.”

The company currently has 38.1 million shares in free float, equivalent to 24.4 percent of the total issued.

