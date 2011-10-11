* Extraction tax for Gazprom to almost double in 2012
* Analysts see Gazprom position strengthening after Kudrin
quits
MOSCOW Oct 11 Russia's Finance Ministry may peg
its mineral extraction tax (MET) on gas production to world gas
prices in an effort to move to a more transparent tax regime, a
deputy minister said on Tuesday.
Russia is set to almost double MET for gas exporting
monopoly Gazprom next year to 509 roubles ($16.15) per
1,000 cubic metres from the current 237 roubles.
In 2013 and 2014 the rate is expected to increase to 582
roubles and 622 roubles respectively as the government seeks to
plug the budget deficit amid world-wide economic woes.
"As far as gas is concerned, we will try to find a formula
which is connected to world's prices," Sergei Shatalov said.
The proposals came to the fore after Alexei Kudrin was
forced to resign as Finance Minister by President Dmitry
Medvedev, formerly Gazprom's chairman.
Analysts believe that with Kudrin's departure Gazprom's
lobbying power has increased.
"Gazprom's ability to negotiate its tax burden may have
improved after the removal of a key tax hawk from the table,"
analysts at Citi said in a note.
"We consider this good news for three reasons: it would
lower the volatility of earnings, would provide a framework for
taxation going forward, and might result in lower overall taxes
than we currently model"
For companies other than Gazprom MET will rise to 251
roubles in 2012 and 265 roubles in 2013.
($1 = 31.513 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)