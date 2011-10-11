* Extraction tax for Gazprom to almost double in 2012

* Analysts see Gazprom position strengthening after Kudrin quits

MOSCOW Oct 11 Russia's Finance Ministry may peg its mineral extraction tax (MET) on gas production to world gas prices in an effort to move to a more transparent tax regime, a deputy minister said on Tuesday.

Russia is set to almost double MET for gas exporting monopoly Gazprom next year to 509 roubles ($16.15) per 1,000 cubic metres from the current 237 roubles.

In 2013 and 2014 the rate is expected to increase to 582 roubles and 622 roubles respectively as the government seeks to plug the budget deficit amid world-wide economic woes.

"As far as gas is concerned, we will try to find a formula which is connected to world's prices," Sergei Shatalov said.

The proposals came to the fore after Alexei Kudrin was forced to resign as Finance Minister by President Dmitry Medvedev, formerly Gazprom's chairman.

Analysts believe that with Kudrin's departure Gazprom's lobbying power has increased.

"Gazprom's ability to negotiate its tax burden may have improved after the removal of a key tax hawk from the table," analysts at Citi said in a note.

"We consider this good news for three reasons: it would lower the volatility of earnings, would provide a framework for taxation going forward, and might result in lower overall taxes than we currently model"

For companies other than Gazprom MET will rise to 251 roubles in 2012 and 265 roubles in 2013. ($1 = 31.513 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)