DUBAI Oct 11 UAE telecoms operator Etisalat
on Tuesday unveiled the Middle East's first
pay-by-phone system, a move the former monopoly hopes will boost
customer loyalty as it tries to arrest falling subscriber market
share.
Etisalat has teamed up with MasterCard to offer
PayPass, an in-phone pre-paid debit card, on handsets.
This is based on near-field communication (NFC) technology
and will enable customers to use their mobile phone to make
payments for goods and services costing $50 or less, pending
approval from the UAE banking and telecoms regulators. Etisalat
predicts it will launch the service before year-end.
"Hopefully, by adding services, especially financial
services, this is an application that our subscribers will
appreciate and stay with us," Enrique Beza, Etisalat senior
manager for M-commerce, told reporters at a conference in Dubai.
Rival carrier du now claims a 44 percent share of
the UAE's mobile subscribers, having launched services in 2007,
and both operators are pushing smart phones to boost data
revenues and offset flagging voice margins.
Etisalat is promoting PayPass on Research in Motion's
BlackBerry Bold 9900 device, although it will also
become available on other smart phones.
The operator plans to extend PayPass so that subscribers can
link it to their bank account or credit card, but this will not
be available until at least 2012.
(Reporting by Matt Smith)