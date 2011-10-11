Kuwait’s KIPCO mandates banks for bond issue of up to $500 mln, to repurchase debt
DUBAI, Feb 8 Kuwait Projects Co has mandated banks to arrange a new U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue of up to $500 million, the company said on Wednesday.
MILAN Oct 11 Italian asset manager Azimut said on Tuesday net inflows totalled 29 million euros in September, and that total assets under management stood at 13.3 billion euros. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)
DUBAI, Feb 8 Kuwait Projects Co has mandated banks to arrange a new U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue of up to $500 million, the company said on Wednesday.
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1,450 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Have noted substantial increase in the share price of Arthaland Corporation common shares