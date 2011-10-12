Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

LOTOS PROFIT WARNING

Poland's No.2 refiner Lotos will struggle to achieve its target of 1 billion zloty net profit in 2011 because of unfavourable zloty exchange rate, the Parkiet daily quotes Lotos deputy CEO Mariusz Machajewski on Wednesday as saying.

NEW KNF HEAD

A deputy Warsaw mayor, Andrzej Jakubiak, will become the new head of the financial market's watchdog KNF, Prime Minister Donald Tusk tells the Polityka weekly in an interview.

TREASURY MINISTER GRAD

Tusk also said he would want to keep his Treasury Minister Aleksander Grad in his new government despite the minister's initial signals he was willing to change jobs.

SWITCH

Poland will offer zero-coupon bonds maturing in January 2014 in exchange for papers maturing in 2011 and 2012 at a switch tender around 1030 GMT on Wendesday.

