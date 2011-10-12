MILAN Oct 12 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

BANKS

Europe's banks will have to achieve a significantly stronger capital posiiton under a quick-fire regulatory health check and may need to raise some 100 billion euros, banking and regulatory sources said on Tuesday.

ATLANTIA

The motorway operator said traffic on its Italian network fell 0.9 percent compared to the same period a year earlier.

Car and van traffic was down 1.0 percent, while heavier lorries' traffic was down 0.7 percent, it said in a statement.

GENERALI

Police have raided the French offices of the Italian insurer and arrested one employee suspected of being part of an alleged fraud ring, according to a company official.

PININFARINA

The company is closing down its auto production activities and will concentrate on its design and engineering operations, it said in a statement late on Tuesday.

AZIMUT

The asset manager said net inflows totalled 29 million euros in September and total assets under management stood at 13.3 billion euros.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................

(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)