MILAN Oct 12 The following factors could affect
Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
BANKS
Europe's banks will have to achieve a significantly stronger
capital posiiton under a quick-fire regulatory health check and
may need to raise some 100 billion euros, banking and regulatory
sources said on Tuesday.
ATLANTIA
The motorway operator said traffic on its Italian network
fell 0.9 percent compared to the same period a year earlier.
Car and van traffic was down 1.0 percent, while heavier
lorries' traffic was down 0.7 percent, it said in a statement.
GENERALI
Police have raided the French offices of the Italian insurer
and arrested one employee suspected of being part of an alleged
fraud ring, according to a company official.
PININFARINA
The company is closing down its auto production activities
and will concentrate on its design and engineering operations,
it said in a statement late on Tuesday.
AZIMUT
The asset manager said net inflows totalled 29 million euros
in September and total assets under management stood at 13.3
billion euros.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX>
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)