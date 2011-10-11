LONDON Oct 11 Energy companies invested $9.35 billion (GBP 6 billion) in developing new North Sea oil and gas fields in 2010, a fifth more than in the previous year, industry body Oil & Gas UK said on Tuesday.

In total $21.8 billion was spent on exploration, development and operations last year, making the oil and gas industry the biggest investor among UK industrial sectors, it said.

The industry employs 440,000 people across the UK and pays GBP6 billion/year and GBP8.8 billion/year in corporation and production tax, respectively.

The report says that over 40 billion barrels of oil and gas equivalent have already been extracted from the UK continental shelf as a result of £468 billion, in 2010 prices, of capital and operating investment over the past 40 years.

Britain produced 2.2 million barrels of oil and gas equivalent per day in 2010, it said. ($9,371,339,320.578) ($1 = 0.640 British Pounds) (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Keiron Henderson)