ALMATY, Oct 12 South African miner Gold Fields (GFIJ.J) will proceed with a drilling programme at its Kyrgyz joint venture next month, convinced of local community support despite a violent weekend attack on its exploration camp in the Central Asian state.

Talas Copper Gold, a joint venture between Gold Fields and Britain's Orsu Metals OSU.TO, could invest $25 million in the three years from 2012 exploring in a mountainous corner of Kyrgyzstan, the company's head told Reuters.

"We're still planning to drill in November," David Grant, chairman of the management board, said in a telephone interview late on Tuesday. "But we have to reorganise how we support the operation, as we can't use the current exploration base."

A mob on horseback armed with sticks and petrol bombs attacked Talas Copper Gold's exploration camp in the early hours of Saturday, setting fire to buildings and severely beating the security manager as he fled. [ID:nL5E7LA23B]

The attack is the second on Talas Copper Gold's operations this year and the latest in a series of assaults on mining company officials in Kyrgyzstan, which have heightened investor concerns as the country prepares to elect its next president.

Kyrgyzstan, a former Soviet republic of 5.5 million people, holds an election on Oct. 30 that is widely seen as the final stage of constitutional reforms set in motion after the overthrow of President Kurmanbek Bakiyev in April 2010.

Rejecting nearly two decades of failed authoritarian rule, the country is attempting to create the first parliamentary democracy in Central Asia, a mineral-rich and strategic region otherwise governed by presidential strongmen.

The pro-business coalition government led by Prime Minister Almazbek Atambayev, now running for the presidency, has promised to weed out corruption in the mining sector to secure the proceeds from many untapped metal deposits. [ID:nLDE75504H]

But progress has been slow. Australia's Kentor Gold (KGL.AX) has said supporters of its Andash copper and gold development have been threatened, while employees of a Chinese-owned miner were beaten in August at a separate development.

Grant said that Kyrgyzstan's success in developing a viable mining sector would depend on the government's ability to rid the industry of corruption.

"We're not here to buy and sell licences. We're here to explore and to mine," he said. "If the government can provide security and stability, it provides the government with a very good avenue for promoting investment in the country."

He added: "It's possible to operate, but you have to operate transparently and accountably, address concerns about the environment and trust and not be corrupt. Those companies are the future."

LOCAL FEUD?

Talas Copper Gold has four exploration licences in Talas province in northwestern Kyrgyzstan, prospective in copper, gold and molybdenum. It has invested $15 million between 2005 and 2010, and plans a further $2.5 million spend this year.

Grant said drilling was concentrated on the largest of the four licences, Taldybulak, and that the company planned to invest $25 million over the next three years "provided the results keep coming back positive".

Talas Copper Gold currently employs 49 people, most of them from the nearby village of Aral, and plans to hire a further 60 people when drilling begins in November, Grant said.

"We have the full support of the local government and most of the community," he said.

Grant said the Saturday attack came "out of the blue" and, in contrast with the previous assault on the camp in March, had not been preceded by demonstrations.

"It was a premeditated attack, as they arrived with petrol bombs ... There was no community demonstration. This was somebody trying to get us out of here, and I don't know why."

Grant, who visited the exploration camp after the attack, said the perpetrators were "almost certainly" from the village.

Theories for the attack have centred around political opposition ahead of the election to family or clan feuds within Aral, home to around 4,500 people.

"In a country with very high unemployment and serious poverty, people can be quite easily bought," Grant said, adding that security would be stepped up after the attack.

He added: "This may be an aspect of some feud between local groups rather than a broader community issue. People were apologising and saying: 'Don't let it stop you drilling.'"

