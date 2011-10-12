MILAN Oct 12 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

BANKS

Fitch downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo to 'A' from 'AA-', UBI Banca to 'A-' from 'A', Monte dei Paschi di Siena to 'BBB+' from 'A-' following its downgrade of Italy's sovereign ratings last week. It put UniCredit and Banco Popolare on rating watch negative.

Europe's banks will have to achieve a significantly stronger capital posiiton under a quick-fire regulatory health check and may need to raise some 100 billion euros, banking and regulatory sources said on Tuesday.

ITALY'S GOVERNMENT

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi will ask for a confidence vote on his government after it lost a key parliamentary vote, his aides said on Tuesday.

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

Slovakia's parliament brought down the government on Tuesday by rejecting a plan to expand the euro zone's rescue fund, but the outgoing government said it hoped to pass the measure by the end of the week with opposition support.

ATLANTIA

The motorway operator said traffic on its Italian network fell 0.9 percent compared to the same period a year earlier.

Car and van traffic was down 1.0 percent, while heavier lorries' traffic was down 0.7 percent, it said in a statement.

GENERALI

Police have raided the French offices of the Italian insurer and arrested one employee suspected of being part of an alleged fraud ring, according to a company official.

* The insurer's executive committee meets on Wednesday to update internal targets to 2014, Il Sole 24 Ore said without citing sources.

PININFARINA

The company is closing down its auto production activities and will concentrate on its design and engineering operations, it said in a statement late on Tuesday.

* ENI

The giant Kashagan field in Kazakhstan will start producing its first oil at the end of 2012, la Repubblica said citing the head of the Agip Kco consortium which is constructing the field's infrastructure.

* EDISON

Italy's government cleared on Tuesday an accord among Edison's shareholders that will hand control of the power producer to France's EDF , Il Sole 24 Ore reported, mentioning a phone call between Industry Minister Paolo Romani and EDF's CEO Henri Proglio.

* IREN

The chief executive of F2i told Il Sole 24 Ore the Italian infrastructure investment fund would look to buy other optic fibre networks, after the acquisition of Milan's Metroweb, mentioning the northern Italian utility's assets.

* INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank has increased by 400 million euros to 2.7 billion euros the cap on overall financing grantable to Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Fininvest holding company, Il Messaggero reported.

Fininvest has used so far only 1.5 billion euros, it said. * UNICREDIT

JPMorgan has cut its price target on the stock to 1.05 euros from 1.4 euros.

Among factors driving UniCredit's share price higher in recent sessions is market talk about possible foreign investors, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, mentioning Singapore's wealth fund.

* BANCO POPOLARE

A shareholder meeting on Nov. 26 will be asked to drop a dual-board governance system, the banks said on Tuesday.

AZIMUT

The asset manager said net inflows totalled 29 million euros in September and total assets under management stood at 13.3 billion euros.

