BRIEF-Medicamen Biotech posts Dec-qtr profit
* Dec quarter net profit 17.3 million rupees versus loss 14.6 million rupees year ago
BRUSSELS Oct 12 Belgian drug ingredients-to-dental device company Arseus has received a takeover approach, although it is at a very early stage, Belgium's two main business dailies reported, without citing sources.
French language L'Echo and its Dutch-language sister paper De Tijd both said in articles published on Wednesday that arseus had been approached with a view to it being taken over.
However, chief executive Ger van Jeveren told the papers: "I cannot comment on something of which I am not aware."
Arseus said it would not comment on what it called market speculation. (Writing By Ben Deighton; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Henan Food and Drug Administration
* Consol dec quarter net loss 28.7 million rupees versus loss 109.1 million rupees year ago