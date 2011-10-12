BRUSSELS Oct 12 Belgian drug ingredients-to-dental device company Arseus has received a takeover approach, although it is at a very early stage, Belgium's two main business dailies reported, without citing sources.

French language L'Echo and its Dutch-language sister paper De Tijd both said in articles published on Wednesday that arseus had been approached with a view to it being taken over.

However, chief executive Ger van Jeveren told the papers: "I cannot comment on something of which I am not aware."

Arseus said it would not comment on what it called market speculation.