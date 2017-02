LONDON Oct 12 The euro rose to a three-week high versus the dollar on Wednesday as speculators bought the currency to try and trigger a reported option barrier at $1.3700, forcing stop-loss orders above that level to be triggered.

The euro rose to $1.3738, its highest since Setpember 21, to trade with gains of around 0.6 percent for the day. Traders said offers ahead of the $1.3700 barrier were taken out, with stops then hit through $1.3710. (Reporting by Neal Armstrong)