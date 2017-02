LONDON Oct 12 German Bund futures reversed gains to hit session lows on Wednedsay as equities rebounded.

Bund futures FGBLc1 were last 23 ticks down on the day at 134.32, having hit a low of 134.24 earlier.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up a third of a percent at 964.54 after a lower open.

"Equities have rallied from lows, maybe a bit of risk appetite is coming back, but the moves are a little surprising given the Slovak rejection," said a trader. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Kirsten Donovan)