By Carmel Crimmins

DUBLIN, Oct 12 A European summit next week offers leaders the chance to avoid financial market calamity and a possible Europe-wide recession, the EU's top economic official said on Wednesday, urging strong action be taken.

Germany and France, the leading powers in the 17-nation euro zone, have promised to propose a comprehensive strategy to fight the debt crisis at an EU summit delayed until Oct. 23.

Europe's inability to draw a line under the crisis has caused growing international alarm, with Japan weighing in on Tuesday after the United States and Britain pressed EU leaders to take decisive action.

"Consensus about what needs to be done is in the making," European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told an Irish banking conference in a pre-recorded video address on Wednesday.

"The upcoming European Council and the euro area summit are a key juncture. If we can agree on determined policy action, we have a good chance of not only averting a financial calamity, but to put Europe back to the path of sustained recovery.

Rehn identified the steps needed as certainty on Greece, stronger financial firewalls, concerted action to beef up the capital base of European banks, a roadmap towards tighter economic governance in the euro area and frontloaded structural reforms to boost growth.

Eurogroup Chairman Jean-Claude Juncker also proposed ten steps to resolve the crisis that included automatic sanctions for fiscally irresponsible governments, greater authority for the Commission and a dividend for taxpayers who rescue banks. [ID:nL5E7LC0EL]

European Commission President Jose Manual Barroso will propose a bank recapitalisation plan later on Wednesday and his Finnish colleague Rehn warned that no part of Europe would be safe if the current problems prompted a fresh recession.

"We are indeed in a very dangerous situation. We have not been able to put down the stubborn financial market bush fires centring on the sovereign debt market," Rehn said.

"If we don’t get an upper hand of this turbulence soon, the standstill we are now experiencing will turn into a new recession. No part of Europe would be saved from the consequences."

"Strong and coordinated action is needed now."

Rehn had to make the pre-recorded address after he was unable to come in person due to "crisis-related" commitments and he praised Ireland's progress in getting its finances and banking sector under control.

"Ireland is well on track to achieve its objective of creating a smaller, well-capitalised banking sector," he said.

