TRIPOLI Oct 12 Italian oil and gas company Eni sent a team of engineers to work on the restart of its Wafa field in western Libya on Wednesday, a source in the interim government said. The field, close to the Algerian border over 500 km south of Tripoli, can produce close to 40,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil and 25,000 bpd of natural liquid gas according to the company's website. (Reporting by Jessica Donati)