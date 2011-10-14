* Aluminium open interest rising since July, price falls
* Sizable short selling, but not significant
* Fundamentals, precarious economies also to blame
By Susan Thomas
LONDON, Oct 14 Short-selling, a popular target
in volatile and rumour-riddled markets, has been blamed by
aluminium producer Alcoa's chief executive for a big fall
in the price of the metal and with it the company's share price.
"They are betting against aluminum as a proxy for betting
against the global economy," Klaus Kleinfeld said this week,
warning of "very offensive short-selling going on by
speculators".
Traders close to the market were more cautious.
"I can't say I haven't seen it, I have seen sizeable short
selling, but I don't know if it's significant enough to justify
what he said," a London metals trader said.
Short selling is a common way for hedge funds and other
investors to bet on falling commodities or shares prices.
Benchmark three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange
has fallen more than 16 percent since July .
At the same time, open interest -- the number of outstanding
contracts -- in aluminium MAL-OI-TOT has been rising steadily
with a burst higher from around mid-September, partly indicating
that investors are taking short positions on the prospect that
prices will fall further.
Analysts and traders say this shows many smaller
short postions held by a wide variety of investors.
"Open interest is very high, while it's been rising prices
have come off, but we don't think it's one person, we think
there are a few shorts on aluminium," a second trader said.
"They'd better be quick about taking profits," he added.
"Prices are already near the marginal cost of production. If
they all try to cover their shorts at the same time, the spike
up is going to be huge."
A short position on the LME is not necessarily speculative;
producers also take positions. And LME data indicates that there
are no significant short players in the LME aluminium market.
The LME's futures banding report shows four short
aluminium position holders at 5-9 percent and one for 10-19
percent for November, while other LME data shows one
position holding stocks and cash contracts of 30-40 percent.
VILLAINS
Short sellers are usually vilified in tough times, and this
year has been no exception.
In a coordinated attempt to restore confidence in Europe's
fragile economies, France, Italy, Spain and Belgium imposed a
ban in August on short-selling financial stocks.
At the height of the volatility in August and September,
there were days when base metals fell, in tandem with the euro,
stock markets, gold and silver.
"The drop was more to do with people getting out of
investments, that was the start of it, because they needed to
cover elsewhere, so everything moved suddenly in very high
correlation," the first trader said.
"I don't know if it was short selling aluminium by
speculators but maybe some people thought this is the end of the
world, and let's make money from if before others do."
In any case, he added, with short selling in some financial
stocks forbidden "you have to go elsewhere if you want to short
something".
A physical trader at a large Swiss merchant said there are
undoubtably speculative short sellers in the aluminium market,
but that is also due to the fundamentals and precarious macro
economic situation.
Still, there's enough short selling to leave more than one
person disgruntled.
"Whoever it is, they have a few bob in the kitty," one
veteran LME trader said. "It's not about supply and demand
anymore, it's who's got the deepest pockets. I don't like it."
(Additional reporting by Pratima Desai and Melanie Burton)