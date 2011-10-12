MILAN Oct 12 A trade union shareholder group at Banca Popolare di Milano is counting on the support of the Sator Fund of banker Matteo Arpe to ensure the success of an 800 million euro capital increase, a trade union leader said on Wednesday.

The Fabi and Fiba trade unions have presented a slate of candidates for appointment of a new supervisory board at Pop Milano at a shareholder meeting scheduled for October 22.

Lando Sileoni, secretary general of the Fabi union, told reporters the aim was to appoint Sator Fund founder Arpe as Chief Executive at the bank.

Rival union and employee shareholders are fighting over board nominees at Pop Milano after the bank overhauled its governance structures in an effort to boost management independence, as requested by the Bank of Italy.

(Reporting By Andrea Mandala)