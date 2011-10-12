(Adds details, background)

MILAN Oct 12 A trade union shareholder group at Banca Popolare di Milano is counting on an investment by the Sator Fund of banker Matteo Arpe to ensure the success of an 800 million euro ($1.1 billion) capital increase, a union leader said on Wednesday.

Rival union and employee shareholders at the mutual lender are fighting over board nominees after the bank overhauled its governance structures in a move to boost management independence, as requested by the Bank of Italy.

The Fabi and Fiba trade unions recently presented a slate of candidates for a new supervisory board which will be appointed at a BPM shareholder meeting scheduled for Oct. 22. The slate is headed by Marcello Messori.

The supervisory board will appoint a management board.

Lando Sileoni, secretary general of the Fabi union, told reporters the aim of the group's slate was to "guarantee the success of the capital increase via a contribution by the Sator Fund."

He said another aim was to "construct around Matteo Arpe, indicated as chief executive, a top-quality management team".

The Bank of Italy has asked for a complete renewal of corporate structures at the bank with high profile choices in a clear break with the past.

Arpe, whose early career included a long spell at top investment house Mediobanca , helped turn round Rome bank Capitalia before it merged with UniCredit . He founded the Sator Fund.

Messori said on Monday Arpe was ready to join the management board but added neither he nor Sator owned shares in BPM nor had committed to any investment.

Last Friday, the powerful rival union and employee association "Friends of Bipiemme" named its own candidates for the bank's supervisory board.

The association owns less than 4 percent of the undercapitalised lender but controls shareholder meetings because of a one-head-one-vote rule. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting By Andrea Mandala; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)