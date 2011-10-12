LONDON, Oct 12 (IFR) - The success of a CHF150m six-year high-yield bond issue for HeidelbergCement Finance could pave the way for more high-yield issuance in the Swiss market bankers said this week.

The Ba2/BB rated transaction, which is guaranteed by HeidelbergCement AG, Hanson Limited priced at the tight end of a 7.25%-7.5% coupon range and was the first non-Swiss high-yield issue to surface in the Helvetian market in years, maybe ever. It represented the highest coupon for a public bond in well over a decade.

"It will mainly be placed in the local market," said one European syndicate banker close to the transaction. "There's a micro market in Switzerland with demand from Swiss institutions and private banks who are looking for exposure to European corporates. Since Heidelberg is a big brand name, it can access the liquidity there, but it's a relatively small size."

Thomas Gessner, at Deutsche Bank's Swiss franc new issue syndicate in Frankfurt, said: "It was a hell of a deal, opening a new sector in an interesting market. It worked well, hitting the window perfectly with a good name, and providing an excellent outcome for both issuer and investors."

The deal follows investment-grade names such as GDF Suez, France Telecom, Daimler and BMW that have tapped the Swiss market in recent weeks as funding in euro-denominated primary markets has remained volatile. The market could be receptive to other high-yield issuers, but limited to well-known brand names, rated double B, the pan-European high-yield specialist said.

ATTRACTIVE FUNDING

Companies can also raise funds more cheaply. "What's attractive about the Swiss market is the lower cost of financing," the banker said. "Swap rates are lower than in euros by more than 100bp."

The bulk of Heidelberg's outstanding EUR6.3bn euro-denominated bonds carry coupons of 6%-8%, according to Tradeweb. The German company was last in the market in late September with a EUR300m seven-year which yielded 9.625% with a 9.5% coupon, or roughly 730bp over swaps, for a one year longer deal. The nearest liquid comparable would be the EUR1bn 8% January 2018 which is quoted on Tradeweb at a Z-Spread of plus 658/633.

At the tight end of the guidance, 7.25%, the deal came at roughly 625bp over mid-swaps, which puts it broadly in line with secondaries. At that level, it provided some arbitrage opportunity to the issuer, which would probably have had to pay a larger new issue premium in the euromarket, while still looking like decent value to Swiss investors.

Coming hot on the heels of the aborted Air France deal from the previous week, which was scuppered by negative headlines surrounding the industry after AA flirted with bankruptcy as well as a decidedly negative tone to the wider market, some investors saw the HeidelbergCement issue as a bit of a gutsy move.

However, the company is in a totally different and significantly more stable industry and is a well known name in Switzerland with an obvious local comparable in Holcim, which priced a SFr425m 10-year in May this year at swaps plus 115bp with a 3.375% coupon, commensurate with its Triple B rating.

Heidelberg waited a bit after their euro deal to monitor its progress, and seeing that it had gone well, commenced discussions with Deutsche Bank about a Swiss bond, presounding a few select accounts late in the week before launch. The market showed a window of opportunity on Monday, and books were opened for a CHF150m no-grow amount with guidance in the 7.25%-7.5% area.

The size was set by the company as a solid print in the market and an almost certain guarantee of good demand. Things went well, and the deal was priced before lunchtime, books having closed as soon after they became oversubscribed, with a very granular 65 accounts represented, having placed orders ranging from CHF10k to CHF25m.

As expected for the tenor and coupon, private banks and retail took a hefty chunk, with 46%. Asset managers followed with 27%, hedge funds 15%, banks 9%, insurers 3% and pension funds 1%. Geographically, 91% went to Swiss accounts, split 68% to Zurich, 13% Geneva, 8% Lugano and 1% Basle, while outside of the mountainous borders, German accounts took some 6%, the UK 1%, Liechtenstein 1% and others 1%, mostly from private banks.

The deal performed well in the aftermarket, trading up to 101.50 offered late in the day of launch, and settling at 100.50-100.80 by late Tuesday.

Other bankers echoed the lead's sentiments, saying that it was a "good trade, people want yield, and HC is one of the best known high yield names with retail". Others said that "with good name recognition and a fair price, follow up trades could be seen [in the high yield market]", and "Absolutely. Lower-rated credits will become more common in the months to come." (Reporting by Jon Penner, IFR Markets)