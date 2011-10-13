Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
KREDYT BANK
Santander is closer to buying KBC's unit
Kredyt Bank, writes Rczeczpospolita.
INFLATION
The statistics office releases inflation data for September
. Economists expect prices to have
risen by 4.1 percent in annual terms last month compared to 4.3
percent in July. (1200)
CURRENT ACCOUNT
The central bank publishes current account data for August
. Economists expect a deficit of 1.29 billion euros,
down from 1.61 billion in July. (1200)
COALITION TALKS
Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski will continue
consultations with political party leaders on Thursday following
last Sunday's parliamentary election in which Prime Minister
Donald Tusk's ruling centre-right Civic Platform (PO) won the
most seats.
Tusk will hold a news conference on Thursday about his plans
to form a new government.
