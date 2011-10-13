Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

KREDYT BANK

Santander is closer to buying KBC's unit Kredyt Bank, writes Rczeczpospolita.

INFLATION

The statistics office releases inflation data for September . Economists expect prices to have risen by 4.1 percent in annual terms last month compared to 4.3 percent in July. (1200)

CURRENT ACCOUNT

The central bank publishes current account data for August . Economists expect a deficit of 1.29 billion euros, down from 1.61 billion in July. (1200)

COALITION TALKS

Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski will continue consultations with political party leaders on Thursday following last Sunday's parliamentary election in which Prime Minister Donald Tusk's ruling centre-right Civic Platform (PO) won the most seats.

Tusk will hold a news conference on Thursday about his plans to form a new government.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX