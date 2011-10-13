(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST Oct 13 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Thursday.
CURRENT ACCOUNT
Romania's central bank is expected to release August current
account data.
CEE MRKTS-ASSETS RISE ON EFSF, FORINT IGNORES LOAN COMMENTS
Emerging European assets firmed on Wednesday, buoyed by a
stronger euro, with the forint leading currency gains as
investors shrugged off government comments pointing to potential
new burdens for Hungary's strained banks.
ENERGY OVERHAUL
The government approved on Wednesday a plan to set up two
holdings incorporating coal mines and coal-fired power plants
after it scrapped widely-criticised plan to overhaul its
outdated, inefficient power producers into two major state-run
companies.
POWER PRICES
Power tariffs could rise by 2.5 percent next year due to a
plan to grant government support for renewable energy through
green certificates, the head of Romanian energy price regulator
ANRE said on Wednesday.
Agerpres
TRANSELECTRICA
Romania selected as adviser on its planned sale of a 15
percent stake in Transelectrica the consortium of
local bank BCR and brokerages SSIF Intercapital Invest
and Swiss Capital, the only one that placed a bid, the Economy
Ministry said on Wednesday.
NEW CAR REGISTRATIONS
New car registrations were down 10.4 percent in the first
nine month of this year to 55,881 units from to the same period
of 2010. Ziarul Financiar, Page 11
