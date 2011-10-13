(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST Oct 13 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

CURRENT ACCOUNT

Romania's central bank is expected to release August current account data.

CEE MRKTS-ASSETS RISE ON EFSF, FORINT IGNORES LOAN COMMENTS

Emerging European assets firmed on Wednesday, buoyed by a stronger euro, with the forint leading currency gains as investors shrugged off government comments pointing to potential new burdens for Hungary's strained banks.

ENERGY OVERHAUL

The government approved on Wednesday a plan to set up two holdings incorporating coal mines and coal-fired power plants after it scrapped widely-criticised plan to overhaul its outdated, inefficient power producers into two major state-run companies.

POWER PRICES

Power tariffs could rise by 2.5 percent next year due to a plan to grant government support for renewable energy through green certificates, the head of Romanian energy price regulator ANRE said on Wednesday.

Agerpres

TRANSELECTRICA

Romania selected as adviser on its planned sale of a 15 percent stake in Transelectrica the consortium of local bank BCR and brokerages SSIF Intercapital Invest and Swiss Capital, the only one that placed a bid, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.

NEW CAR REGISTRATIONS

New car registrations were down 10.4 percent in the first nine month of this year to 55,881 units from to the same period of 2010. Ziarul Financiar, Page 11

