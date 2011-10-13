(Removes superfluous "its" in first paragraph)

ZURICH Oct 13 Dutch lender Rabobank [RABN.UL] is in talks with several potential buyers of its controlling stake in Sarasin BSAN.S, the Swiss private bank said, adding it was sticking by its strategy to remain independent.

"At present Rabobank is retaining its majority shareholding and is keeping all its options open," Sarasin said on Thursday. Sarasin shares were up 11.8 percent at 31.85 francs by 0721 GMT.

Swiss newspapers reported on Thursday that Julius Baer BAER.VX and cooperative bank Raiffeisen were both considering offers for Sarasin.

The Handelszeitung daily quoted an unnamed Zurich investment banker as saying Baer had submitted a non-binding offer for Sarasin, while the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper said Baer and Raiffeisen had both registered their interest.

Julius Baer declined to comment on the report of an offer, but a bank spokesman said Sarasin was an interesting prospect.

"It has a similar culture, similar business model and similar philosophy to Julius Baer," Baer spokesman Jan Bielinski told Reuters.

A Raiffeisen spokesman declined to comment directly on the report but said: "We regularly examine opportunities for takeovers, acquisitions or partnerships in the Swiss market under the auspices of our growth strategy."

The Tages-Anzeiger said Raiffeisen could be using an approach to Sarasin to improve its position in its alliance with family-controlled Vontobel (VONN.S), in which Raiffeisen took a 12.5 percent stake in 2004.

Rabobank owns 46 percent of Sarasin's capital and around 68 percent of the voting rights.

Basel-based Sarasin, which managed to stem client withdrawals and asset price declines better than many rivals during the financial crisis, said in May it was in talks with Rabobank over a possible management buyout.

In July, Sarasin said clients added 3.9 billion francs

($4.4 billion) in new money in the first half, but assets fell to 101.6 billion francs from 103.4 billion a year earlier due to the negative market performance and currency effects.

($1 = 0.894 Swiss Francs)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by David Holmes)

