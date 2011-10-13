LONDON, Oct 13 (IFR) - FIG syndicate bankers hope that a handful of new senior unsecured deals will finally help unlock the FIG market which has struggled to reopen since the escalation of the peripheral sovereign crisis this summer.

Standard Chartered and Svenska Handelsbanken are set to price five-year and 10-year trades later on Thursday following hot on the heels of a Rabobank seven-year and SEB's two-year FRN, making this the busiest week in Europe for senior bank debt since June.

"It's great to see these deals getting done and good to see the right names coming at the right price," said a FIG syndicate banker. "Now we will have to wait and see how far we can extend the beachhead."

Meanwhile, a portfolio manager added that it was good to see issuance in such an orderly fashion. "Deals are happening in the right order in terms of credit and we're already a world away from when Deutsche Bank did its two-year FRN at the end of September," he said.

"Standard Chartered and Svenska are both very high quality names with no peripheral exposures and that makes them very attractive credits. The deals should work, I don't see why they shouldn't."

Standard Chartered began marketing its five-year at 200bp area over mid-swaps via Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered, while Svenska went out with guidance of 175bp area for its 10-year via BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Svenska Handelsbanken and UBS.

According to bankers away from the deals, the new issue premium paid by Standard Chartered is around 25bp while Svenska's is around 35bp.

"This should really help unlock the market as long as they go well," said another FIG banker. "ABN Amro was a slightly backward step for the market but these deals should help open things up."

At the last updates, the book on Standard Chartered was in excess of EUR3bn while orders for Svenska were over EUR2bn.

Fears have been escalating over the summer around financial institutions' lack of access to wholesale funding and dwindling investor appetite for the asset-class.

Rabobank was the first issuer to take the plunge this week when it priced a EUR1.5bn seven-year senior which attracted EUR2bn of orders from 170 accounts. SEB followed yesterday and priced a EUR750m two-year FRN at 117bp over Euribor, having marketed at guidance of plus 120bp area.

"SEB was a good deal and I am glad they did it as we needed to recover from the ABN issue," said a head of FIG syndicate.

"SEB proved that there is a market for non-national champions and they did well to get EUR1.3bn of orders. They were also very disciplined in not printing too much rather than stuff investors." (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)