PARIS Oct 13 The mining division of
ArcelorMittal is aiming to increase raw material sales
to other steelmakers as part of its new role as a standalone
business within the world's largest steel group, a company
executive said on Thursday.
ArcelorMittal has stepped up mining investments in an effort
to secure raw material supply, and the company published for the
first time separate results for its mining operations as part of
its first-quarter earnings statement this year.
"It's no longer where mining is a cost centre or a cost
support, mining is a profit driver going forward, just as the
steel side is," Simon Wandke, ArcelorMittal's chief commercial
officer for mining, said.
"We don't have to supply all our tonnes to ArcelorMittal
Steel," he told the annual World Steel Association conference.
"We have contracts with global steel companies, a number of our
customers are in the room today."
ArcelorMittal was taking a "portfolio approach" to mining
assets, using a mix of acquisitions and partnerships to secure
specific types of metal ore, he said, citing the takeover of
Canadian miner Baffinland this year as giving access to
high-quality iron ore amid declining global quality.
ArcelorMittal is aiming to raise its iron ore production by
10 percent this year and its output of coking coal -- another
raw material used in making steel -- by 20 percent.
Mining activities have attracted increasing attention from
industrial users as high commodity prices linked to booming
Chinese demand have shifted some profitability upstream.
Wandke said his division was selling raw materials to
external customers through separate commercial operations.
"Our growth is global and not just internal. So we have
offices for mining around the world that have a different front
door from steel."
He declined to give details about steel customers or pricing
levels when asked by Reuters on the sidelines of the conference.
Mining major BHP Billiton told the
conference mining projects should allow iron ore supply growth
to outpace demand this decade after a period of undersupply that
has stoked prices.
Wandke said that this rebalancing of supply and demand would
take some time while projects come onstream.
"We think the market is going to remain pretty tight for a
number of years."
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by James Jukwey)