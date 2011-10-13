(For more Reuters Dealtalks, double click on [DEALTALK/])

* Codelco secures bridging loan to exercise Anglo option

* Could buy up to 49 percent of Anglo American Sur

* Assets include Los Bronces project

* Analysts fret over output impact, M&A risks

By Clara Ferreira-Marques

LONDON, Oct 13 Chilean copper company Codelco's announcement it may buy a stake in Anglo American Plc (AAL.L) assets in Chile has analysts fretting the British miner will lose a slice of one of its more promising operations and tempt it into riskier purchases to compensate.

In a surprise announcement on Wednesday, Codelco [CODEL.UL], the world's largest copper producer, said it had secured a $6.75 billion bridging loan from Japan's Mitsui enabling it to exercise an option to buy up to 49 percent in Anglo American Sur, Anglo's flagship copper entity in Chile. [ID:nN1E79B0IU]

Anglo American Sur, which includes key growth project Los Bronces, accounted for 41 percent of Anglo's total copper production last year and RBC analysts estimated the assets made up 17 percent of the company's net asset value -- roughly equivalent to its platinum operations.

A Chilean decision to exercise the option for all or part of the stake would deprive Anglo of a potentially large portion of income from growth assets including Los Bronces -- which is boosting production over the next three years to 490,000 tonnes a year -- at a time when the project's risks have dropped.

But analysts said the deal raised concerns about Anglo's possible next move.

Nik Stanojevic at brokerage Brewin Dolphin said Anglo's reasonable debt levels and organic growth investment had been a key draw for investors, as that had dampened the miner's appetite for potentially risky deals.

"Now, if they get $6 billion or $7 billion –- and we don’t know what they are going to get -– for the asset, that means they can pay down all their debt, and then they will have the problem of an underleveraged balance sheet and what to do with the cash," Stanojevic said.

"They (could) be tempted to do an acquisition, something large mining companies do not have a good track record in. That would be a worry. I would say that is a pretty big risk -– I am more worried about that than about the price they get.”

Shares in Anglo American were down 4.6 percent in a falling market by 1230 GMT on Thursday, underperforming a 3.1 percent drop in a sector battered by demand worries after weak trade numbers from China, the world's top commodities consumer.

Codelco said it would take the decision in January, when a 30-day window opens, and depending on market conditions.

PREDATORS LURK

"(The issue) is what Anglo might do with the cash since its balance sheet at end-June had net debt of only $6.8 billion ... and the bulk of its near-term capex programme will be completed in the next 12 to 18 months," RBC analyst Des Kilalea said.

"We believe options include a further expansion at (Brazil iron ore project) Minas Rio, coal growth in Australia, buying more of (diamond producer) De Beers and M&A potential in the midcap base metal and coal sectors, Kilalea wrote in a note.

The risk could be exacerbated in the face of a much-debated potential tie-up between Glencore (GLEN.L) and miner Xstrata XTA.L. Together, the two have long been seen as potential acquirers of Anglo, reviving Xstrata's failed 2009 bid.

Analysts said worries a predator could be waiting in the wings, at a time of weakened valuations, could add to pressure on Anglo to use the cash, rather than hand it out to shareholders and risk shrinking its size.

Anglo would remain operator of the assets in the event of a sale, retaining control over copper sales and marketing, while Codelco would not receive physical copper from the mines and would instead benefit in the form of a dividend stream.

Codelco passed up the option to take a stake in the Anglo American Sur properties, which also include the El Soldado mine, the Chagres smelter and Los Sulfatos and San Enrique Monolito exploration projects, in 2009.

If Codelco does not take up the option in January, its next purchasing window is in January 2015.

(Editing by David Holmes)

((clara.ferreira-marques@thomsonreuters.com)(+44 20 7542 3214)(Reuters Messaging: clara.ferreira-marques.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ANGLOAMERICAN/CHILE

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.