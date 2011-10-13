ZAGREB Oct 13 The Croatian government proposed to parliament on Thursday scrapping a six-percent tax on mobile phone services which was introduced in 2009 to shore up the fragile public finances.

The government said the tax should be removed from January 1, 2012. The parliament would have to approve the plan.

The government has been struggling for years to keep a lid on excessive public spending and the tax was introduced to counter a sharp fall in budget revenues during the recession.

But the three mobile phone operators complained that the tax pushed up prices and hurt their earnings and investments.

"Such a tax does not exist in the countries whose companies own the operators in Croatia and one of its consequences was a reduction of investments in the telecom industry. Scrapping the tax paves way for lower prices and more investments in this area," Finance Minister Martina Dalic told a cabinet session.

Croatia, which is expected to join the European Union in July of 2013, has three mobile phone operators -- T-HT THTCq.L which is majority owned by Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), Vipnet which is owned by Telekom Austria and Sweden's Tele2 (TEL2b.ST). (Reporting by Igor Ilic, edited by Anna Willard)