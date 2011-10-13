ZAGREB Oct 13 The Croatian government proposed
to parliament on Thursday scrapping a six-percent tax on mobile
phone services which was introduced in 2009 to shore up the
fragile public finances.
The government said the tax should be removed from January
1, 2012. The parliament would have to approve the plan.
The government has been struggling for years to keep a lid
on excessive public spending and the tax was introduced to
counter a sharp fall in budget revenues during the recession.
But the three mobile phone operators complained that the tax
pushed up prices and hurt their earnings and investments.
"Such a tax does not exist in the countries whose companies
own the operators in Croatia and one of its consequences was a
reduction of investments in the telecom industry. Scrapping the
tax paves way for lower prices and more investments in this
area," Finance Minister Martina Dalic told a cabinet session.
Croatia, which is expected to join the European Union in
July of 2013, has three mobile phone operators -- T-HT
THTCq.L which is majority owned by Deutsche Telekom
(DTEGn.DE), Vipnet which is owned by Telekom Austria
and Sweden's Tele2 (TEL2b.ST).
(Reporting by Igor Ilic, edited by Anna Willard)