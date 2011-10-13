SINGAPORE, Oct 13 (IFR) - The China bank space is in the
spotlight, with potential G3 issuance from Bank of China (BOC)
and China Merchants Bank (CMB) fuelling speculation of funding
pressures at the PRC mainland lenders with Hong Kong
subsidiaries.
The rumours first surfaced on Monday when Huijin Investment
- the subsidiary of China's sovereign wealth fund which owns
major stakes in the country's banks and is charged with
investing in the China FIG sector - was in the market picking up
the stock of Agricultural Bank of China, BOC, China Construction
Bank, and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. The
purchases, although for a paltry US$31m total across the four
lenders, caused a sharp reversal of the recent decline in their
Hong Kong-listed stock prices, pushing them up between 8% and
16%.
"Fast money thinks some of the Chinese banks are in trouble,
which has been reflected in the upward surge in their CDS
spreads since July. No one believes the official figure for NPLs
at the big banks, which is supposed to be in the 1% area, but
which the hedge funds and prop traders believe is higher. There
is an underlying sense that Huijin was telegraphing the
government's implicit support for those banks and trying to
staunch rumours of trouble which might choke off the banks'
access to wholesale funding markets," said a regional syndicate
banker.
On the day of the Huijin purchases, BOC was rumoured to be
preparing a 10-year subordinated US dollar Lower Tier 2 bullet,
structured to convert to senior with a reduced coupon should
Basel III regulatory changes deem that the paper not qualify as
bank capital. The bank was taken on non-deal roadshows by BOC
International, Citi and Deutsche Bank early last month, added
credence to the gossip.
Outstanding BOC 2020s backed off 5bp on the chatter to
Treasuries plus 350bp bid. The syndicate banker suggested a new
deal would need to price 100bp back from there to clear, a level
which - if agreed to by BOC - would have repriced the entire
China bank offshore curve, as well as adding to the general
unease swirling around the sector.
Former PBOC deputy governor Wu Xiaoling told Reuters in
August that the large Chinese banks face capital shortfalls of
Rmb400bn-500bn (USD63bn-USD78bn) over the next five years due to
Basel III compliance, and that: "Along with a quick expansion of
domestic loans, banks will generally face relatively heavy
pressure on ordinary capital."
But he added that with capital adequacy ratios averaging 12%
and core capital averaging 9% there was no immediate funding
pressure at the mainland's large lenders - something doubted by
a somewhat sceptical large segment of the Asia-focused
fast-money community given the PRC banking sector's large
exposure to regional governments and the increasingly precarious
property and shipping industries.
MAYBE, MAYBE NOT
Meanwhile, China Merchants Bank (CMB) is planning a USD300m
three-year CD led by ANZ and Standard Chartered, which is
dividing the market by raising the thorny issue of whether or
not it marks the reopening of the public Asia dollar offshore
primary bond space.
A banker away from the trade suggested it was driven by
reverse enquiry, would involve only a limited number of
investors already in close contact with CMB, and was essentially
a cross trade being facilitated by the leads who would earn
minimum wallet on the deal.
ANZ, which has almost zero presence in the Asia G3 primary
bond markets, was rumoured to have been mandated solely on the
back of providing a bilateral loan to CMB at an ultra-tight
rate, potentially wearing a loss on the loan versus its own cost
of funds.
A banker close to the deal, however, sees it as a true
reopening of the Asia ex-Yen G3 public markets, and predicted
full distribution statistics following a print, which would
involve a significant number of investors and a
geographical/investor split typical of a public G3 issue. Books
have been heard around USD150m, with a further tightening of
guidance from the mid-swaps plus 300bp area likely before
pricing.
