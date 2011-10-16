DUBAI Oct 16 UAE lender Commercial Bank of
Dubai posted a marginal drop in third-quarter net
profit of 1.4 percent, the bank said on Sunday.
CBD, which is 20 percent owned by the Dubai government, made
a net profit of 254 million dirhams ($69.2 million) in the
three-month period to September 30, according to Reuters
calculations based on a statement to the Dubai Financial Market.
This was down slightly from 257.6 million dirhams in the
corresponding period in 2010.
However, net profit over the first nine months of the year
was up slightly at 777 million dirhams, the statement said,
compared to the 771 million dirhams it posted this time last
year.
Impairments stood at 227 million dirhams for the first nine
months of the year, the statement added.
"The bank has continued to achieve positive results and was
able to maintain the high level of profitability and returns,
which is shown through the high return rates on assets and
property rights," Peter Baltussen, chief executive officer of
CBD, said.
"Our continued and effective management of liquidity and
capital has enabled us to strengthen our balance sheet and focus
on the growth of our portfolio."
CBD signed a $450 million three-year loan facility provided
by nine banks at the beginning of August.
CBD is rated A3 by Moody's and A- by Fitch.
($1 = 3.673 UAE Dirhams)
(Reporting by David French)