LONDON Oct 13 Covanta Energy on Thursday got the go-ahead to build its 65 Megawatt biomass power plant in Bedfordshire, England, the UK's Infrastructure Planning Commission (IPC) which approved the project said.

The more than 12-month approval process marks a first for the IPC which will be disbanded in April under government plans to cut red tape.

"This could also be the last approval we make," a spokesman said. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by James Jukwey)