LONDON Oct 13 Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) will sell a
further $75 million of U.S. hurricane and European windstorm
risk under its Queen Street Capital catastrophe bond, extending
its protection against potential insured losses from these
natural disasters to March 2015.
Standard & Poor's assigned a BB- rating to the new Series IV
notes issued by the Ireland-based Queen Street Capital Ltd
special purpose vehicle, the rating agency said on Thursday.
S&P said the world's biggest reinsurer is seeking $75
million of protection to add to its existing coverage from North
Atlantic hurricane risk in selected states within the U.S.
between April 2012 and March 2015 and major European windstorms
between November 2011 and March 2015.
Insurers have used catastrophe bonds since the 1990s to
manage their exposure to natural disasters by transferring
potential losses to investment funds. Investors receive a high
rate of interest but risk losing part or all of their principal
if a catastrophe occurs.
The proceeds from the sale of the notes will be invested in
preselected U.S. Treasury money market funds with ratings of
'AAA' at the time of closing, S&P said.
AIR Worldwide Corp. (AIR) will provide the risk analysis for
the transaction and will act as the event calculation agent.
Following a qualifying event, AIR will calculate an index value.
The index value for the European windstorm peril will be
based on industry losses reported by European data aggregator
PERILS AG and predetermined payout factors by country, the S&P
said.
This is the third take-down from the Queen Street Capital
catastrophe bond in 2011. Munich Re sold a further $100 million
in March to cover against North Atlantic and European windstorm
risk, and another $150 million in July for more European
windstorm coverage.
The launch of the cat bond notes from Munich Re follow a
stall in issuance in the summer months following the release of
new loss estimates from catastrophe risk assessor firm RMS.
Europe's second-biggest insurer Axa launched a 100
million euro cat bond called Calypso Capital at the beginning of
the month to cover it against potential losses from European
windstorms.
Both bonds are due to close by the end of the month, S&P
said.
(Reporting by Sarah Mortimer)