LONDON Oct 13 Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) will sell a further $75 million of U.S. hurricane and European windstorm risk under its Queen Street Capital catastrophe bond, extending its protection against potential insured losses from these natural disasters to March 2015.

Standard & Poor's assigned a BB- rating to the new Series IV notes issued by the Ireland-based Queen Street Capital Ltd special purpose vehicle, the rating agency said on Thursday.

S&P said the world's biggest reinsurer is seeking $75 million of protection to add to its existing coverage from North Atlantic hurricane risk in selected states within the U.S. between April 2012 and March 2015 and major European windstorms between November 2011 and March 2015.

Insurers have used catastrophe bonds since the 1990s to manage their exposure to natural disasters by transferring potential losses to investment funds. Investors receive a high rate of interest but risk losing part or all of their principal if a catastrophe occurs.

The proceeds from the sale of the notes will be invested in preselected U.S. Treasury money market funds with ratings of 'AAA' at the time of closing, S&P said.

AIR Worldwide Corp. (AIR) will provide the risk analysis for the transaction and will act as the event calculation agent. Following a qualifying event, AIR will calculate an index value.

The index value for the European windstorm peril will be based on industry losses reported by European data aggregator PERILS AG and predetermined payout factors by country, the S&P said.

This is the third take-down from the Queen Street Capital catastrophe bond in 2011. Munich Re sold a further $100 million in March to cover against North Atlantic and European windstorm risk, and another $150 million in July for more European windstorm coverage.

The launch of the cat bond notes from Munich Re follow a stall in issuance in the summer months following the release of new loss estimates from catastrophe risk assessor firm RMS.

Europe's second-biggest insurer Axa launched a 100 million euro cat bond called Calypso Capital at the beginning of the month to cover it against potential losses from European windstorms.

Both bonds are due to close by the end of the month, S&P said. (Reporting by Sarah Mortimer)