Oct 13 Networking giant Cisco Systems and USAID have signed a deal under which they will fund up to $50 million of initiatives to boost the use of IT by government and civilians in Russia.

Under the memorandum of cooperation signed, internet networking gear maker Cisco, which has operations in Russia, will contribute the bulk of the funding, the two parties said. The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) will contribute a minority.

"We have pretty huge potential for growth here (in Russia), and it is pretty obvious that without entrepreneurship skills and education it's not achievable. That's why we support it," Mikhail Pakhomov, director of government affairs at Cisco in Russia, told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference to launch the initiative.

"This is a partnership between the U.S. and Russia," Charles North, Mission Director at USAID, in Russia, told Reuters. "My expectation is that you'll have more citizens with skills ... to access not just the internet but applications that help them communicate with each other (and) also interact with government." (Reporting By Megan Davies; Editing by Will Waterman)