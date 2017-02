MADRID Oct 13 Spanish utility Iberdrola said on Thursday it has issued 600 million euros of a new 4-year bond due Jan. 25 2016 with a 4.75 percent coupon.

Demand for the issue exceeded 4.5 billion euros and the bonds were bought by 300 investors, of whom 85 percent were international, the company said in a statement.

It said it has liquidity of 10.3 billion euros which means its funding needs are covered for the next two years. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; writing by Judy MacInnes)