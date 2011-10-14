* Bonus pools could be down 20 pct, or 50 pct in some cases

Euro zone crisis to lead to bonus forecast revision - CEBR

By Sarah White

LONDON, Oct 14 A backlash against Wall Street's perceived greed is on the rise -- and yet the outlook for bonuses is at its bleakest since the height of the financial crisis, with bankers fearing there will be more "doughnuts" handed out for this year, the dreaded zero bonuses only a hapless handful of staff get in the fatter years.

Just as New York anti-bank protests are set to spread across the globe, heads of investment banks are starting to make the balance for 2011, and think about the level of bonuses they will pay staff early next year.

And what they are seeing is not pretty.

“Bonus pots will likely be down 20 percent if not more on last year -- 20 percent is the number being used to manage expectations down the pub over a beer, but that may yet prove to be optimistic,” said Jonathan Nicholson, a recruitment consultant at Astbury Marsden.

Few investment banks will be immune from a clampdown on bonuses, as companies issued fewer bonds in the third quarter, mergers and acquisitions faltered and choppy markets hit trading volumes -- all of which is hurting fees.

JPMorgan (JPM.N) on Thursday became the first bank to report third-quarter earnings, which were down 25 percent on a year earlier, excluding an accounting gain, as market turmoil clobbered its investment bank. [ID:nN1E79C203]

A weak third quarter for capital markets and trading is compounding expectations that reward pools could be down by half in some cases, bankers and headhunters said. And that compares with already depressed levels in 2010.

"If people leave, all the better," said one banker. Banks are less worried about people leaving if they are unhappy about their salary, because Europe's debt crisis and tougher regulation are forcing them to cut costs.

"We are now looking at some pretty drastic downward revisions to City (of London) bonus and job forecasts in light of the escalated euro-zone crisis," said Scott Corfe, senior economist at the Centre for Economics and Business Research.

The independent analysis group had initially forecast that bonuses would be up by 6 percent on 2010/11 levels.

SOME STILL WIN

Waning bonus pools don't mean it's gloom and doom all around, however -- there will still be some of the very high individual payouts that have attracted public protests in the past. [ID:nN1E79A1WU]

“All but exceptional performers are going to struggle to get bonuses that are flat on last year’s,” said John Axworthy, a headhunter at J. Robert Scott.

However, others may have already benefited from the fact that fixed pay has risen over the past two years.

Many banks, such as Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Barclays (BARC.L) in Europe, lowered the pool of bonus payouts last year, but non-discretionary pay rose on average. [ID:nLDE70J1AL]

But while bonuses are no longer the be all and end all, compensation is still highly skewed towards variable reward in Europe, top regulator the Financial Stability Board has said.

The bulk of employees in positions that could affect a firm's risk exposure earned between 66 and 71 percent of their pay through bonuses, FSB data showed. [ID:nL5E7LB2W1]

At JPMorgan compensation expenses in the investment bank fell only marginally in the first nine months of the year to $7.7 billion from $7.8 billion last year, while headcount was very slightly up on 2010 levels.

That would suggest banks are still paying their staff well enough. But the U.S. firm has topped the fee tables this year, despite a wobbly third quarter.

