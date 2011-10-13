* Rivals unravel one venture, join forces on another
* Timing of all-new aircraft behind change in strategy
* Boeing re-engining also a catalyst for shake-up
* Engine makers juggle alliances to share high costs
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, Oct 13 Engine makers Rolls-Royce and
Pratt & Whitney have pulled back from a damaging rift to
prevent rival General Electric from running away with the heart
of the $40 billion jet industry.
The two companies have been pushing different ideas about
how engines should be designed for the most popular jetliners
and looked set to break up one of the most successful
trans-Atlantic business partnerships, which makes engines for
the Airbus A320.
But Pratt & Whitney (UTX.N) and Rolls-Royce (RR.L) have
struck a pragmatic deal that hands the U.S. company the reins
at International Aero Engines while keeping Rolls a long-term
place in the busiest part of the market, pushing up its shares
to an all-time high on Thursday. [ID:nL5E7LD1ND].
By doing so, they have also spread the huge risk of
aircraft engine development even as they compete elsewhere in
an industry riddled with overlapping and shifting alliances.
IAE has for years competed with another trans-Atlantic
partnership, CFM, owned by GE (GE.N) and France's Safran
(SAF.PA), to sell engines for the A320. CFM is sole supplier
for Boeing's 737. Sales of these 150-seat aircraft are expected
to reach $2 trillion including their engines over 20 years.
Under the deal announced on Wednesday, Pratt will pay $1.5
billion plus royalties to buy out Rolls, which will remain an
industrial partner of IAE, assembling half of its engines.
It means Pratt & Whitney will be able to make crucial use
of the existing customer list for IAE's V2500 engines to
support sales of its latest fuel-efficient engine, the geared
turbofan, which is an option for a revamped Airbus A320neo.
Rolls had refused to allow the IAE consortium to offer the
new Pratt engine, saying it did not back the business case for
so-called re-engining. But the historic industrial groups have
also been at odds over key concepts of design.
"It could be this was the only way to find an
accommodation, leaving Pratt & Whitney free to proceed and
think about future collaboration," said aerospace analyst
Richard Aboulafia of Virginia-based Teal Group.
The two companies will meanwhile forge a new venture aimed
at co-operating on the next generation of engines, which are
expected to be introduced in the second half of next decade.
The venture will pay attention to two types of technology
that threatened to blow apart a nearly three-decade
relationship between Pratt and Rolls: geared turbofans launched
by Pratt & Whitney and the open rotor, an inside-out design
that Rolls says could safely deliver huge fuel savings.
The move is seen as an important concession by Rolls since
it had not warmed publicly to the geared turbofan doctrine,
which calls for a gearbox to make parts of the engine move at
different speeds and help cut fuel burn by 12 percent to 15
percent.
Indeed many experts believe one of the company's reasons
for shutting Pratt's new engine out of IAE was to avoid
validating technology that could be used against it. Rolls,
Pratt and GE form a complex triangle of alliances and rivalries
from fighters to jetliners and city-hoppers to the superjumbo.
However, aerospace experts say recent developments in the
industry have left neither engine maker a great deal of
choice.
BOEING CATALYST
Airbus EAD.PA prodded IAE into existence in 1983 to boost
competition, but the catalyst for the latest restructuring deal
was not Airbus, which uses its engines, but arch-rival Boeing.
Its decision in July to follow Airbus by putting new
engines on its medium-haul 737 took the industry by surprise.
Boeing had previously been talking up a radically new plane
that would be delivered later in the decade and be open to all
engine makers. In those circumstances, it made sense for even
long-standing engine partners to keep their options open.
Instead the decision to revamp the 737 handed a quick win
to CFM, which powers the current model and flipped this into a
deal to be sole engine supplier for the revamped 737 MAX.
As a result, the next opportunity to get on the most-sold
Boeing model might not come for another 15 years. And given the
opportunity for cross-marketing, that may not be good for
Pratt's prospects on the Airbus platform either.
With production slots running out, airlines are
increasingly likely to split big orders between Airbus and
Boeing, and CFM would be in a powerful position to cut deals
spanning both platforms and damage Pratt's share of the A320.
Gaining control of IAE and its existing parts contracts
gives Pratt the flexibility to cue in more marketing muscle.
Without it, Pratt faced the risk of getting engineering
awards for its design but seeing the financial rewards go to
its competitor.
Rolls-Royce, meanwhile, may have calculated that it can
afford to work with Pratt & Whitney on future engines, leaving
its erstwhile partner in command of IAE and the short-term
market, because the battle over a successor is further off.
Since Boeing and Airbus have bet on a re-engined aircraft
in mid-decade, the timetable for a replacement is expected to
slip back to at least 10 years after that. And while it was
prepared to miss out on a short-term trend, 15 years may have
seemed an uncomfortably long time to sit out the competition.
"Rolls can't afford to be out of the narrowbody market.
These aircraft fly more and burn spare parts more aggressively,
and you have to be there," an industry executive said.
Trans-Atlantic engine alliances have been remarkably stable
and operated below the political radar even as bitter public
trade confrontations raged between Airbus and Boeing.
But it is often publicity-shy engine makers that decide
what kinds of planes are built, rather than the other way
round.
The peace deal accordingly came as a relief to Airbus,
which presided over IAE's birth and feared a disorderly
break-up.
"This is good news for the A320 and the neo. It gives IAE
customers the assurance of seamless service and a single point
of contact for potential fleet transitions from V2500 fleets to
geared turbofan-powered A320neo fleets," the company said.
(Additional reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta and Rhys
Jones in London)
((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters
Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))
Keywords: ROLLS PRATTWHITNEY/LOGIC
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.