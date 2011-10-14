Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

MONEY SUPPLY

The central bank publishes M3 money supply data for September . Economists expect it to grow by 9.25 percent. (1200)

PGE

Poland's top utility plans to reduce the percentage of electricity it produces from coal to 50 percent, with 20 percent coming from wind power, 20 percent from a nuclear power and 10 percent from gas, its chief executive tells Polska the Times.

COALITION

Prime Minister Donald Tusk, back in power for four more years after winning an election, confirms plans to govern again with the small Peasants' Party, renewing a coalition that has presided over strong economic growth.

