BUCHAREST Oct 14 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

AGRICULTURE SEMINAR

EU agriculture commissioner Dacian Ciolos is expected to attend a seminar on the bloc's common agricultural policy reform in Bucharest.

ROMANIA C/A GAP DOWN 19.7 PCT Y/Y IN JAN-AUG

Romania's current account deficit shrank 19.7 percent year-on-year to 3.3 billion euros in the first eight months of the year, central bank data showed on Thursday.

ROMANIA APPROVES MUCH AWAITED GREEN ENERGY SUPPORT

Romania's centrist coalition government late on Wednesday approved a much awaited support scheme for renewable energy producers which would lead to a 2.5 percent rise in electricity tariffs for household consumers next year, it said in a statement.

FRANKLIN TEMPLETON'S MOBIUS QUESTIONS ROMANIA GOVERNANCE

Mark Mobius, one of the world's best-known emerging market investors, challenged a court decision allowing Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz to make a donation to the state budget, saying the government is scaring away foreign investors.

CEE MARKETS-ZLOTY FALLS AFTER CPI, CZECH C/A DISAPPOINTS

The zloty extended losses on Thursday after inflation data added to expectations that Polish rates would stay on hold for now, and as emerging European currencies fell with the euro.

FOREIGN INVESTMENT

Serbian oil firm NIS, majority owned by Russia's Gazprom Neft plans to invest a few hundred million euros in Romania by 2015 and create about 500 jobs, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

