AGRICULTURE SEMINAR
EU agriculture commissioner Dacian Ciolos is expected to
attend a seminar on the bloc's common agricultural policy reform
in Bucharest.
ROMANIA C/A GAP DOWN 19.7 PCT Y/Y IN JAN-AUG
Romania's current account deficit shrank 19.7 percent
year-on-year to 3.3 billion euros in the first eight months of
the year, central bank data showed on Thursday.
ROMANIA APPROVES MUCH AWAITED GREEN ENERGY SUPPORT
Romania's centrist coalition government late on Wednesday
approved a much awaited support scheme for renewable energy
producers which would lead to a 2.5 percent rise in electricity
tariffs for household consumers next year, it said in a
statement.
FRANKLIN TEMPLETON'S MOBIUS QUESTIONS ROMANIA GOVERNANCE
Mark Mobius, one of the world's best-known emerging market
investors, challenged a court decision allowing Romanian
state-owned gas producer Romgaz to make a donation to the state
budget, saying the government is scaring away foreign investors.
CEE MARKETS-ZLOTY FALLS AFTER CPI, CZECH C/A DISAPPOINTS
The zloty extended losses on Thursday after inflation data
added to expectations that Polish rates would stay on hold for
now, and as emerging European currencies fell with the euro.
FOREIGN INVESTMENT
Serbian oil firm NIS, majority owned by Russia's Gazprom
Neft plans to invest a few hundred million euros in
Romania by 2015 and create about 500 jobs, the government said
in a statement on Thursday.
