BRIEF-E*TRADE Financial announces daily average revenue trades for Jan
* E*TRADE Financial Corp - for January 2017, company reports DARTS of 201,464, an eight percent increase from December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBLIN Oct 14 Ireland's financial regulator has warned banks to stop increasing interest rates on standard variable mortgages, saying the hikes are pushing people into arrears, Irish media reported on Friday.
Local lenders have been increasing rates on standard variable mortgages amid losses from fixed-rate mortgages and those tied to the European Central Bank (ECB) rate, currently near its historical low.
Financial regulator Matthew Elderfield made the warning at a meeting this week with the chief executives of Allied Irish Banks , Bank of Ireland , EBS , Permanent TSB , Ulster Bank and KBC , state broadcaster RTE reported.
The regulator has no legal powers to set rates, but the Irish Independent and state broadcaster RTE said he had threatened action against the lenders if they do not cooperate.
Elderfield is due to make a speech on mortgages later on Friday.
The office of the financial regulator was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
