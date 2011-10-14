* Banks will get 90 bln roubles a quarter from pension money
* Facility to diversify borrowing channels
MOSCOW Oct 14 The Russian Finance Ministry will
try to help banks struggling with a liquidity crunch by allowing
them access loans from the state pension fund, the Ministry said
on Friday.
A draft document on pension fund regulation, published on
the Finance Ministry's web site, showed that banks will have
access to up to 90 billion roubles ($2.88 billion) every three
months from social security funds, part of the overall pension
fund.
"It will be short-term deposits. The maximum duration will
likely not exceed six months," Andrei Vorontsov, deputy director
of financial policy department at the finance ministry, told
Reuters.
The National Welfare Fund, intended to support the pension
system and not to exceed 10 percent of annual gross domestic
product (GDP), stood at 2.827 trillion roubles as of Oct. 1.
The amendment to legislation comes amid liquidity strains in
the money market, forcing banks to sell foreign currencies for
roubles or use the central bank repo facility to prop up
accounts.
Pension fund loans will be accessible for banks with capital
of not below 5 billion rouble, and with credit ratings of not
lower than "BB-" on Fitch and S&P scale or not worse then "Ba3"
on Moody's scale.
The new refinancing tool, however, will hardly be sufficient
to meet all banks' needs in case of urgency.
"Obviously, this amount of money supply won't be able to
play a crucial role for liquidity levels but it will be an
important alternative source of funding," said Ekaterina
Sidorova, an analyst with Troika Dialog.
In the week to Oct. 14 the overall amount of daily repo
auction with the central bank has totalled nearly 1.56 trillion
roubles, pointing at highest demand for liquidity since the
crisis of 2008-2009.
The Finance Ministry also injects money into the system by
carrying out deposit actions where it places temporarily free
budget funds at banks' accounts.
($1 = 31.252 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting By Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)