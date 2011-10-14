ATHENS Oct 14 Greece capped fuel prices on Friday to protect consumers from price-gouging following a customs strike, which is expected to disrupt fuel deliveries across the country.

The caps will take effect from early Saturday to coincide with the walkout by customs officers, the country's development ministry said in a statement.

"We have repeatedly warned we would not tolerate any unjustified price increases. Today we observed some at petrol stations," Deputy Development Minister Sokrates Xynides said.

Customs officials went on a 10-day strike on Friday to protest planned wage cuts, which are part of an austerity package that is scheduled to pass parliament next week.

The walkout is expected to lead to fuel shortages, because deliveries from refiners to gas stations usually require customs clearance.

Fuel price caps are not unusual in Greece, especially in tourism-heavy areas during the summer holiday season. But the measure is seldom applied nationwide.

Maximum selling prices were set at 1.643 euros ($2.25) per litre for 95-octane unleaded petrol in Athens and at 1.458 euros per litre for diesel fuel.

Retail prices for fuel have jumped by as much as 50 percent in Greece since the government hiked fuel taxes last year as part of a bailout organised by the European Union and International Monetary Fund.

The proportion taken in tax out of every euro of fuel sold at the pump has risen to more than 60 percent.

Gross margins of gas station owners have fallen accordingly, from 9 percent at the beginning of 2010 to 6 percent, according to data by the country's biggest refining company Hellenic Petroleum (HEPr.AT). ($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou, editing by Jane Baird)