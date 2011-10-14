ATHENS Oct 14 Greece capped fuel prices on
Friday to protect consumers from price-gouging following a
customs strike, which is expected to disrupt fuel deliveries
across the country.
The caps will take effect from early Saturday to coincide
with the walkout by customs officers, the country's development
ministry said in a statement.
"We have repeatedly warned we would not tolerate any
unjustified price increases. Today we observed some at petrol
stations," Deputy Development Minister Sokrates Xynides said.
Customs officials went on a 10-day strike on Friday to
protest planned wage cuts, which are part of an austerity
package that is scheduled to pass parliament next week.
The walkout is expected to lead to fuel shortages, because
deliveries from refiners to gas stations usually require customs
clearance.
Fuel price caps are not unusual in Greece, especially in
tourism-heavy areas during the summer holiday season. But the
measure is seldom applied nationwide.
Maximum selling prices were set at 1.643 euros ($2.25) per
litre for 95-octane unleaded petrol in Athens and at 1.458 euros
per litre for diesel fuel.
Retail prices for fuel have jumped by as much as 50 percent
in Greece since the government hiked fuel taxes last year as
part of a bailout organised by the European Union and
International Monetary Fund.
The proportion taken in tax out of every euro of fuel sold
at the pump has risen to more than 60 percent.
Gross margins of gas station owners have fallen accordingly,
from 9 percent at the beginning of 2010 to 6 percent, according
to data by the country's biggest refining company Hellenic
Petroleum (HEPr.AT).
($1 = 0.730 Euros)
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou, editing by Jane Baird)