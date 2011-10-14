MILAN Oct 14 Fitch ratings could lower its rating on Italy's Edison if the utility's shareholders fail to reach a broad agreement over its reorganisation by the end of October, analyst Francesca Fraulo told Reuters on Friday.

Italy's No. 2 power utility, which is worth around $6.5 billion, is jointly controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors led by regional utility A2A through a complex shareholder pact.

The two sides are trying to negotiate a deal on the revamp of the company after an agreement in March that would give the French group majority control of Edison in return for power-generation assets was blocked by Rome.

"A qualified delay would be all right providing they reached a broad agreement. They need to make a statement on how they will manage liquidity over the next quarter," Fraulo said.

"We might have to take action if there is another delay without some kind of qualified accord," she said.

Press reports on Wednesday said the Italian government had given the nod to an accord based on the March deal, after a meeting between Industry Minister Paolo Romani and EDF head Henri Proglio.

Fitch has a BBB- rating on Edison.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)